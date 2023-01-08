Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
After opening Week 18 prep as a non-participant Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, Johnson proceeded to log back-to-back limited sessions before New Orleans tabbed him as questionable for Sunday's game. Taysom Hill also entered the weekend with the same listing, but both tight ends will be available to the offense. In 15 appearances this season, Johnson's snap share has ranged from 45 to 77 percent, and while he's seen 11 red-zone targets this season en route to seven touchdowns, he's surpassed 50 receiving yards on just two occasions (Weeks 15 and 17).
