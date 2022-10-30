Johnson (hamstring) Is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Johnson was tacked on to the Saints' injury report Thursday due to a hamstring issue, which limited him in practice Thursday and Friday, but he'll nonetheless be available to the offense. As for fellow tight end Adam Trautman, he'll miss a second consecutive contest due to a left ankle injury. Over the last two outings, Johnson has been looked at often by quarterback Andy Dalton, hauling in nine of 11 targets for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
