Johnson (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints.

Johnson was contained to a pair of limited practices during Week 5 prep due to an ankle injury, but he'll ditch his questionable designation and be available to New Orleans offense Sunday. He's welcoming back fellow TEs Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) to the lineup for the first time this season, but Johnson still should remain the most consistent pass catcher among the trio for QB Spencer Rattler. Johnson has racked up a respectable 22-204-1 line on 32 targets in four games on the campaign.