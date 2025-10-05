Saints' Juwan Johnson: Suiting up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints.
Johnson was contained to a pair of limited practices during Week 5 prep due to an ankle injury, but he'll ditch his questionable designation and be available to New Orleans offense Sunday. He's welcoming back fellow TEs Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) to the lineup for the first time this season, but Johnson still should remain the most consistent pass catcher among the trio for QB Spencer Rattler. Johnson has racked up a respectable 22-204-1 line on 32 targets in four games on the campaign.
More News
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to ankle issue•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Limited production in Week 4 loss•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Keeps producing as team loses•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Makes impact again in Week 2•