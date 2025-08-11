Johnson (groin) played with the first-team offense during New Orleans' 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Johnson didn't tally a counting stat while suiting up for just nine offensive snaps Sunday, but his participation serves as confirmation that he's fully recovered from the groin injury that sidelined him for roughly one week of training camp. As things currently stand in the Saints' tight end corps, with both Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) still on the active/PUP list, Johnson is operating as the team's No. 1 option without much competition for touches.