Johnson logged five receptions (on nine targets) for 39 yards during Sunday's 21-17 defeat to the Dolphins.

Johnson logged over eight targets for the first time since Week 2 and led the team in this category ahead of wideouts Devaughn Vele (eight) and Chris Olave (seven). The tight end finished with a decent outing by his standard, as he's now averaging 4.5 receptions and 48.0 receiving yards per game across 12 outings. In four games with rookie QB Tyler Shough starting under center, Johnson has accumulated an 18-208-2 stat line. He should remain as one of the Saints' top-three targets when they next play versus Tampa Bay in Week 14.