Johnson caught four of seven targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 24-15 defeat to the Falcons.

Johnson logged the Saints' second-most targets behind No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (nine), even though the latter was forced out during the third quarter with a concussion and did not return for the remainder of the game. Wideout Rashid Shaheed also sustained a thigh injury that forced him to exit during the second quarter. With Michael Thomas (injured reserve), it appears that the 6-foot-3 tight end was the next-best option in New Orleans' receiving depth chart. Johnson also recorded season highs in both targets in receiving yards, though he still finished with fewer receiving yards than Olave (114), versatile tight end Taysom Hill (55) and running back Alvin Kamara (50). Should Olave and Shaheed miss time as a result of their injuries, then Johnson's production could benefit moving forward.