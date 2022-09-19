Johnson caught four of seven targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers.
Johnson has seen significant involvement through two games, reaching the 40-yard mark in both while accruing 12 total targets. The converted wide receiver has become Jameis Winston's preferred target at the tight end position while Adam Trautman has been a non-factor in the passing game.
