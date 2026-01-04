Johnson secured three of five targets for 61 yards in the Saints' 19-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

The veteran tight end led the Saints in receiving yards while also securing a team-high 28-yard grab. Johnson had an opportunity for extra targets due to the absences of both Chris Olave (illness) and Mason Tipton (IR, groin), but Tyler Shough ended up spreading the ball around to seven different pass catchers overall. Johnson finished the 2025 season with a career-best 77 receptions and 889 receiving yards, and he totaled three touchdowns for the second consecutive season. Given the rapport Johnson flashed with Shough over the second half of the season, the former will head into 2026 with a very encouraging fantasy outlook