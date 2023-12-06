Johnson practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Johnson previously sat out Weeks 4 through 7 due to a calf issue, but it's unclear if the current health concern may impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers. His snap share, when available, has been fairly consistent, ranging from 57 to 81 percent, but he's managed only an 18-142-1 line on 32 targets in his eight appearances this season.