Johnson has been a standout performer through two weeks of training camp, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports.

Duncan predicts that Johnson will deliver a breakout season in 2023 after putting on more muscle to improve his blocking. The 6-foot-4 tight end led the Saints with seven touchdown receptions in 2022. He's a converted wide receiver, so improved blocking should help Johnson see the field more consistently at the expense of more traditional tight ends Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham.