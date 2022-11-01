Johnson notched two receptions (on four targets) for 14 yards over 47 offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-0 win against Las Vegas.

Johnson played as one of the Saints' top receiving options and caught a pass on two of the team's first three offensive series Sunday. With wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) still sidelined, the 6-foot-4 tight end finished third on the team in targets behind running back Alvin Kamara (10) and wideout Chris Olave (seven). Johnson also saw the bulk of New Orleans' snaps at tight end ahead of Nick Vannett (37) and J.P. Holtz (13), as Adam Trautman (ankle) missed his second game in a row. The 26-year-old Johnson should continue to attract a consistent share of the Saints' targets so long as Thomas and Landry remain out.