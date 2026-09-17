Johnson did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness.

Johnson's absence from Wednesday's practice was likely a precautionary measure, and the veteran tight end will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of the Saints' Week 2 road tilt against the Ravens on Sunday. Johnson had a career year in 2025 and produced a 3-54-1 receiving line (on seven targets) during the Saints' 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions in Week 1. With rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve, Johnson, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele are going to be the go-to targets in the passing game for quarterback Tyler Shough.