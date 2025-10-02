Johnson (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After being held out of drills Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Johnson was back on the practice field one day later, joining fellow TEs Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) as limited participants. Both Hill and Moreau had their practice windows opened to return from the reserve/PUP list this week, but there's no guarantee either player will be cleared for Week 5 action. As the active roster currently stands, Johnson is the Saints' clear-cut top option at the position, and his status may receive clarity once the team posts its final practice report of the week Friday.