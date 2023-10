Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in New England, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson suffered a calf injury in Week 4 pregame warmups and was unable to practice at all during the week prior to being ruled out for Week 5. Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham should continue to hold down the fort at tight end Sunday while Johnson sets his sights on trying to return in Week 5 against the Texans.