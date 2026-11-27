Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury this past Sunday at Chicago, and he then was listed as a DNP on the Saints' first two Week 12 practice reports, despite head coach Kellen Moore calling the tight end "day-to-day" Thursday, according to Terrell. With Johnson missing his first game of the campaign and Noah Fant (calf) questionable for Sunday's matchup, Oscar Delp is the sole healthy player at the position on the active roster.