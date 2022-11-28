Johnson did not haul in either of his two targets during Sunday's 13-0 loss to the 49ers.

Johnson was held without a catch for just the second time this season. While the 6-foot-4 tight end tied his second-fewest targets of the year, he did have an additional target wiped off the board by a roughing the passer penalty absorbed by Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter. Johnson also played a season-low 47 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps behind fellow tight end Adam Trautman (61 percent), who was only targeted once Week 12. Johnson will look to bounce back in next week's divisional matchup against Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.