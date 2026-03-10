Elliss agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliss played nearly every defensive snap for the Falcons over the past three seasons, piling up at least 107 tackles each year while totaling 12.5 sacks and two interceptions in that stretch. Now, he'll return to the team that drafted him in the seventh round back in 2019. The 30-year-old is set to receive $23 million guaranteed, which puts him in a strong position to start at inside linebacker next to Pete Werner in 2026.