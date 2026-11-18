Elliss recorded 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Elliss was all over the field Sunday with a career-high 15 tackles (11 in the first half), which included an eight-yard sack on Bryce Young on the final play of the third quarter. Elliss has logged 10-plus tackles and a sack in back-to-back games, and the veteran linebacker is up to 56 stops (29 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across six regular-season games.