Elliss (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The seventh-round rookie is learning the NFL ropes on special teams this year, so his absence will mainly hurt the defense's depth if he can't play in Week 4 versus the Cowboys.

