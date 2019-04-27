Saints' Kaden Elliss: Heads to the Big Easy

The Saints selected Elliss in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

Elliss led all FBS linebackers with five interceptions during his sophomore season at Idaho, but the small-time inside backer failed to repeat the feat in each of his next two collegiate campaigns. During his junior season, Elliss most notably became the first FBS player to record a sack and a touchdown reception in the same game since 2013, repeating the achievement another time in the aforementioned year. As evidenced by Taysom Hill, the Saints aren't afraid to get creative with their players, so it's possible Elliss could make the roster as a pseudo special teams ace.