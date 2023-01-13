Elliss tallied 78 tackles (43) solo, seven sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles over 17 games during the 2022 season.

Elliss notched career highs across the board during his fourth season with New Orleans. The 2019 seventh-round pick was a core special-teamer over his first three years with the Saints, and he continued to primarily play in this phase until linebacker Pete Werner went down with an ankle injury Week 9. Eliss then recorded 58 tackles (33 solo) and five sacks while taking on a starting role over the final eight games of the season. He also maintained a significant role even when Werner returned for the three of final four regular-season games. As a result, the 27-year-old Elliss finished fourth on the team in tackles and second in sacks, and he will now become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.