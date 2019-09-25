Play

The Saints placed Elliss (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Elliss suffered this injury during this past Sunday's win over the Seahawks. It's clearly a severe injury, as Elliss is likely out for the year. The rookie seventh-round pick was used heavily on special teams, and the Saints signed Stephone Anthony to fill the void.

