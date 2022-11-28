Elliss logged 14 tackles (12 solo) during Sunday's 13-0 loss to the 49ers.
Elliss recorded a game high in tackles as the Saints were shut out for the first time this season. The 27-year-old also started his third straight contest in place of Pete Werner, who has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury Week 9 versus Baltimore. Elliss has set a new season high for tackles in each of these starts, totaling 33 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended over this span. He should continue to play a prominent role if Werner remains sidelined against the Buccaneers next Monday.