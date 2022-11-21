Elliss collected 11 tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams.

Elliss logged a team high in tackles while starting in place of injured linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) for the second game in a row. The 2019 seventh-round pick also increased his season sack total to 4.5, as the Saints' pass rush totaled four sacks against the Rams' depleted offensive line. Elliss has accumulated 18 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 sacks and one pass defended over the past two weeks, and his production will remain high so long as Werner stays sidelined. The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder should also have plenty of opportunities to increase his tackle numbers against the 49ers' diverse rushing scheme.