Elliss posted nine tackles (three solo) and one pass defense during the Saints' 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Elliss was also credited with three hits on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, though the former was unable to log a sack in Sunday's regular-season opener. Elliss was one of four Saints players to play all 77 defensive snaps, and he finished as the team's second-leading tackler behind Jonas Sanker (10). Elliss inked a three-year, $33 million contract with New Orleans in March and is a key piece to the team's defensive unit alongside Sanker, Cameron Jordan (hamstring), Carl Granderson and Kool-Aid McKinstry.