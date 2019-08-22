Saints' Kaden Elliss: Seeing work in base defense
Elliss is working with the starters in the Saints' base defense, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Elliss is still listed as the second-string middle linebacker on the depth chart -- likely since the team will heavily utilize their nickel defense over the base defense. Regardless, the rookie seventh-round pick appears to have made a good impression early in camp and could still carve out a nice workload as a reserve.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...