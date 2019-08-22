Saints' Kaden Elliss: Seeing work in base defense

Elliss is working with the starters in the Saints' base defense, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Elliss is still listed as the second-string middle linebacker on the depth chart -- likely since the team will heavily utilize their nickel defense over the base defense. Regardless, the rookie seventh-round pick appears to have made a good impression early in camp and could still carve out a nice workload as a reserve.

