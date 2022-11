Elliss recorded seven tackles (three solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Elliss played a season-high 96 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps with starting linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) sidelined Sunday. While his one forced fumble was ultimately recovered by the Steelers, he did log his second sack in as many weeks. Elliss should continue to see significant playing time if Werner remains out against the Rams in Week 11.