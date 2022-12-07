Elliss recorded eight tackles (three solo) in Monday's 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers.
Elliss tied with cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Bradley Roby for the Saints' second-most tackles behind strong safety Marcus Maye. The fourth-year linebacker has risen into an extremely prominent role since starter Pete Werner went down with an ankle injury Week 9, recording 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended over the last four games. Elliss played a relatively moderate role over the first eight weeks of the season, though his performance over the past month may have earned him increased playing time even if Werner manages to return following New Orleans' Week 14 bye.
