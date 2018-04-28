Saints' Kamrin Moore: New Orleans selects in sixth round

The Saints selected Moore in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Listed as a cornerback for this selection, Moore (5-foot-11, 203 pounds) probably carries more of a safety-grade sort of athletic profile after logging a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and 4.43-second 20-yard shuttle at the Boston College pro day. He doesn't seem likely to see the field much in New Orleans if he makes the team.

