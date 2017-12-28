Edebali was claimed off waivers by the Saints on Thursday, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Edebali has spent time with the Broncos, Lions and Rams this season, but also spent 2014-16 with the Saints. The 28-year-old takes the roster spot of Hau'oli Kikaha (ankle) and should serve as a depth option in the defensive line rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories