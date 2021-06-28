The Saints intend for Baker to learn multiple receiver positions, Sam Shannon of the Saints' official site reports. "Baker is someone that has position flex ... you see him line up in the slot," head coach Sean Payton said during his post-draft press conference in May. "He's a high-IQ player for the receiver position. He's played in multiple positions. We will probably work him outside to begin with."

Payton was at least initially true to his word considering Baker said June 10 that he had mostly been learning the outside "Z" receiver position up to that point, per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio. While it's not clear whether or not the seventh-round rookie continued to specialize in a flanker role during the Saints' mid-June mandatory minicamp, we should learn more during training camp, when Baker should have a legitimate chance to carve out a roster spot under Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith. Even if he doesn't, it bodes well for the South Alabama product that two different pairs of undrafted rookies have logged offensive snaps for New Orleans each of the past two seasons, so Baker could still make an impact in 2021 even if he doesn't initially make the 53-man roster out of training camp.