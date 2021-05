The Saints selected Baker in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 255th overall.

Baker was productive at times at South Alabama and showed good athletic testing at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, displaying a 4.45-second 40 to go with a 39.5-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump. He might have some developing to do after playing at a low level of competition, but he has some tools to work with if he can stick to the New Orleans roster.