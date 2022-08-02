Baker has been suspended six games for violating the league's PED policy, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports.

Baker will be first available to return during the Saints' Week 7 clash against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. After being selected 255th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by New Orleans, Baker spent his rookie season jumping back-and-forth between the team's active roster and practice squad, where he ultimately appeared in two games on special teams. Given the second-year receiver entered camp fighting for a roster spot, the near future doesn't present a clear path to targets for Baker as the Saints have Michael Thomas (ankle) back, drafted Chris Olave 11th-overall in this year's NFL Draft and signed Jarvis Landry back in May, not to mention Marquez Callaway and Tre-Quan Smith's established rapport in this offense.