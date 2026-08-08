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Saints' Keeshawn Silver: Reverts to injured reserve

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Silver (undisclosed) reverted to IR on Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Silver opened training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed issue. He was activated Wednesday but was waived/injured just two days later, though it's unclear if he's dealing with a new injury or an aggravation of the previous one. Regardless, since he went unclaimed off waivers he's landed on IR, which means Silver will need to sit out the entire 2026 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with New Orleans.

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