Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Back practicing Thursday
Kirkwood (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Kirkwood missed about two weeks of practice and the team's preseason opener due. He'll need to return to form quickly if he's going to secure a depth receiver role for New Orleans once again in 2019.
