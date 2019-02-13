Kirkwood (calf) returned to workouts within days of the Saints' season-ending playoff loss to the Rams, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kirkwood showed promise as a rookie in 2018, catching 13 passes for 209 yards and two scores. Four of those receptions were for more than 20 yards, and he added another touchdown in the Saints' divisional-round victory over Philadelphia. The undrafted Temple product unfortunately strained his calf during that game against the Eagles, though, and he was consequently unable to practice all week ahead of the NFC Championship Game against Los Angeles. However, Kirkwood's quick return to workouts suggests the aforementioned strain won't affect his availability for New Orleans' offseason workout program this spring.