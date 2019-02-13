Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Calf injury wasn't serious
Kirkwood (calf) returned to workouts within days of the Saints' season-ending playoff loss to the Rams, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kirkwood showed promise as a rookie in 2018, catching 13 passes for 209 yards and two scores. Four of those receptions were for more than 20 yards, and he added another touchdown in the Saints' divisional-round victory over Philadelphia. The undrafted Temple product unfortunately strained his calf during that game against the Eagles, though, and he was consequently unable to practice all week ahead of the NFC Championship Game against Los Angeles. However, Kirkwood's quick return to workouts suggests the aforementioned strain won't affect his availability for New Orleans' offseason workout program this spring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...