Kirkwood recorded two receptions for 40 yards in Monday's 12-9 win over the Panthers.

A week after playing his fewest offensive snaps (22) since making his NFL debut in Week 10, Kirwood tied a career high with 34 snaps in a chippy Monday night affair. Still, the rookie receiver continued to see limited involvement in the passing game and has yet to top 45 yards in any of his six appearances to date. Kirkwood is an interesting player in deeper dynasty leagues, but he probably doesn't warrant ownership in most redraft formats.

