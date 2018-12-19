Kirkwood had two receptions for 40 yards in Monday night's win against the Panthers.

A week after playing his fewest snaps since being first activated in Week 10, Kirwood tied a career-high with 34 snaps in a chippy Monday night affair in Carolina. Still, the rookie receiver saw just two targets and has yet to top 45 yards in a game. Kirkwood is an interesting player in dynasty leagues, but he probably does not need to be owned in most fantasy leagues.