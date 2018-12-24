Kirkwood hauled in two of his four targets to total 35 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers.

Despite the return of Ted Ginn, Kirkwood continued to see his snap total climb as he took the field on a season-best 38 offensive plays. That led to four targets, his highest mark since Week 11 -- his second NFL game. With the Saints clinching the number one seed in the NFC, playmakers such as Michael Thomas may see a limited role in Week 17 against the Panthers, opening up the possibility of an increased target share for Kirkwood.