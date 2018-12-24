Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Commands four targets
Kirkwood hauled in two of his four targets to total 35 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers.
Despite the return of Ted Ginn, Kirkwood continued to see his snap total climb as he took the field on a season-best 38 offensive plays. That led to four targets, his highest mark since Week 11 -- his second NFL game. With the Saints clinching the number one seed in the NFC, playmakers such as Michael Thomas may see a limited role in Week 17 against the Panthers, opening up the possibility of an increased target share for Kirkwood.
More News
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Career-high snap count in win•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Held in check in Tampa•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Three catches in second game•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Two catches in NFL debut•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Promoted to active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16