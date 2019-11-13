Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Could return this year
Coach Sean Payton said Kirkwood (hamstring) is "doing well," Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "He's been moving well and running well," Payton said. "We'll keep paying attention to that and keep working with him and getting him to where he's able to play."
It sounds like Kirkwood has a shot to return this season. The 25-year-old receiver has been on injured reserve since Week 3, and he's eligible to be activated from IR before Week 13's matchup against the Falcons. Kirkwood contributed 15 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns over nine games last year, including one playoff contest, so he could add solid depth upon return.
