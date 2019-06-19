Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Kirkwood was limited by an undisclosed injury at June minicamp, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Kirkwood caught on with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie last season, catching 13 of 21 targets for 209 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He even enjoyed a stretch of time as the team's No. 3 receiver, but now he'll need to battle for the fourth or fifth spot behind Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith. The list of candidates for depth roles at wide receiver includes Rishard Matthews, Cameron Meredith (knee), Austin Carr and Simmie Cobbs.
