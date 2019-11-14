Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Designated to return from IR
Kirkwood (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, opening a three-week window for the Saints to activate him from IR, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kirkwood suffered a serious hamstring injury Week 1 against the Texans, but he's made the necessary strides in recovery. The Saints have until Dec. 4 to activate Kirkwood from IR. However, the 26-year-old wideout is eligible to be activated as soon as Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, although Kirkwood would need to respond superbly to the practice week for that to happen.
