Kirkwood (calf) was held out of practice Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

In the second half of the campaign, Kirkwood has worked his way into the wideout rotation, culminating with a season-high 69 percent of the offensive snaps during the Saints' divisional-round win against the Eagles. The team's training staff may be exercising caution with the undrafted rookie, but his listing on Friday's injury report will be interesting to note as New Orleans prepares to host the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.