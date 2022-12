The Saints elevated Kirkwood on Friday from their practice squad to the active roster for Saturday's matchup against the Browns.

Kirkwood will be available for the first time since Week 6, when he caught his lone target for 14 yards across 50 offensive snaps. With Chris Olave (hamstring) out, the Saints' wideout corps will consist of Rashid Shaheed, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Kirk Merritt and Kirkwood.