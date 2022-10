The Saints elevated Kirkwood on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kirkwood signed a practice squad deal with the Saints at the end of September and will get his first chance to make his season debut in Week 5. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in nine games for the Saints between 2018 and 2019, totaling 13 receptions for 209 yards and two scores across nine appearances.