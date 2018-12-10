Kirkwood caught two passes for 21 yards in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers.

The rookie receiver was targeted twice, as Kirkwood played just 22 of the team's 64 offensive snaps - his fewest since being first activated in Week 10. While Kirkwood has the leg up in the slot-receiver competition, he is still splitting time with Austin Carr (14 snaps) and Tommylee Lewis (13 snaps), limiting his upside. As a result, Kirkwood may be worth a flyer in deeper dynasty leagues, or even daily formats, but he's not a recommended play in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories