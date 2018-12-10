Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Held in check in Tampa
Kirkwood caught two passes for 21 yards in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers.
The rookie receiver was targeted twice, as Kirkwood played just 22 of the team's 64 offensive snaps - his fewest since being first activated in Week 10. While Kirkwood has the leg up in the slot-receiver competition, he is still splitting time with Austin Carr (14 snaps) and Tommylee Lewis (13 snaps), limiting his upside. As a result, Kirkwood may be worth a flyer in deeper dynasty leagues, or even daily formats, but he's not a recommended play in most formats.
