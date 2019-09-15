Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Hurt in pregame
Kirkwood suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups and won't play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Christopher Dabe of Sports Illustrated reports.
Kirkwood was slated for a depth role in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship, but as evidenced by this news, won't be able to play. With the Temple product now sidelined, Deonte Harris will slide into the fourth-receiver role for the contest.
