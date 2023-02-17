The Saints signed Kirkwood to a one-year extension Friday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Kirkwood spent his first two NFL campaigns with the Saints before heading to Carolina. He re-joined New Orleans ahead of the 2022 regular season and bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad early in the campaign before landing an end-of-season contract at the beginning January. He appeared in five games, including the Saints' last three regular-season contests, but he caught just two of four targets across 149 offensive snaps -- the most since his rookie campaign. He'll stick around the Saints organization through the 2023 campaign, but he's unlikely to garner a significant role, especially if Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (toe) are healthy.