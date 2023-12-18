Kirkwood hauled in his only target for seven yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-6 win versus the Giants.

Derek Carr found Kirkwood open over the middle of the end zone for his first of three passing touchdowns Sunday. The 28-year-old wideout has seen consistent playing time in a reserve role over the past four weeks while Michael Thomas (knee) has been on IR. However, Kirkwood has now logged just three receptions over this span, and his touchdown catch Sunday marked his first reception since the Week 12 loss to Atlanta. He also totaled just one target despite the absence of No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (ankle), who was ruled inactive Week 15. Kirkwood also logged fewer targets than rookie wideout A.T. Perry (five), consistent starter Rashid Shaheed (four) and Lynn Bowden (two). Expect Kirkwood to continue playing a minimal role Week 16 versus the Rams.