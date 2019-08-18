Kirkwood (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of Nola.com reports.

Kirkwood has missed the better part of two weeks and the first preseason game dealing with an undislcosed injury. It's still unclear how long he'll be out for, but in his stead, Simmie Cobbs and Austin Carr could see an increase in reps for Sunday's contest.